Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Adams Avenue is filled with history in Montgomery.

Now you can add The Coffee House to that list. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.

“For me having the words “pioneer,” “trailblazer,” associated with my name, those adjectives have never followed my name or proceeded them, and it just feels absolutely amazing,” owner Mrs. Hardmon said.

Hardmon says with so many state workers working downtown, she felt a coffee shop was needed to help them start their day.

The menu has options like regular and decaf coffee as well as a CBD coffee that she says you can only get at The Coffee House. She said she wants each customer to feel like they’re at home.

“We have books. We have a vending machine that offers very unique items, and all of our coffee is freshly brewed, we don’t go above the freshly brewed coffee and we do offer pastries,” Hardmon said.

She says she is grateful for all the love and supports the city and surrounding areas have shown her since she has opened, and she hopes she can be inspiring to others.

“Just never giving up, there are going to be obstacles there are going to be hard times but on the other side of fear there is greatness.”

The Coffee House is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. till noon and located on 981 Adams Avenue, across from Adams Drugs.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
JPD investigating overnight homicide in West Jackson
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm warning for Madison and Yazoo County
Severe Thunderstorm warnings canceled for Mississippi Counties
Over 30k customers in Mississippi without power due to severe thunderstorms
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County