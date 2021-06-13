First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storms possible into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thankfully, our severe threat is over for the day. A lingering shower is possible into the start of the night, but we should see mainly dry conditions overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.

After stormy conditions here in the metro, we’re ending off the day with a rainbow! 🌈 #mswx pic.twitter.com/47IAODlJhw — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 14, 2021

More hot and steamy conditions are in the forecast on Monday. Expect high temperatures tomorrow afternoon in the mid 90, but it will likely feel like the triple digits. The concern for heat stress will continue into tomorrow, so make sure to use caution if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will also be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Summer-like conditions will remain in the forecast through the work week with highs in the upper 80′s and 90′s with the chance for a few PM showers.

The disturbance located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance for tropical formation over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance through the next 5 days. With gradual development possible, a tropical depression could form later in the work week. In addition to the area we’re watching in the Gulf, we are also watching an area off the coast of the Carolina’s that has a low 20% chance for development through the next 5 days. This disturbance will stay out at sea not posing a threat to us. We’ll continue to have more tropical updates through the weekend and work week!

