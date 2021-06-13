First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy for today with PM scattered storms possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 7 PM this evening for the potential for damaging winds and hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Most of the activity will likely come to an end when we’re heading off to bed later tonight. Otherwise, it’s very hot and steamy out. Heat stress is still a concern today, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated when spending time outdoors.

Some storms that develop this afternoon and evening could be on the strong side!



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the entire area until 7 PM for the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. #mswx pic.twitter.com/UgJUDcVHxq — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 13, 2021

Summer conditions are expected through much of the work week. Highs each afternoon will likely rise to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. On Monday and Tuesday, we could see temperatures top out in the mid 90′s. A few afternoon and evening downpours also look possible, especially into the start of the week and by late-week/next weekend.

The disturbance located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 10% chance for tropical formation over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance through the next 5 days. With gradual development possible, a tropical depression could form later in the work week. We’ll continue to have more tropical updates through the weekend and work week!

