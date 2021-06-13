Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy for today with PM scattered storms possible

Hot and steamy for today with PM showers possible
Hot and steamy for today with PM showers possible(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 7 PM this evening for the potential for damaging winds and hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Most of the activity will likely come to an end when we’re heading off to bed later tonight. Otherwise, it’s very hot and steamy out. Heat stress is still a concern today, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated when spending time outdoors.

Summer conditions are expected through much of the work week. Highs each afternoon will likely rise to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. On Monday and Tuesday, we could see temperatures top out in the mid 90′s. A few afternoon and evening downpours also look possible, especially into the start of the week and by late-week/next weekend.

The disturbance located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 10% chance for tropical formation over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance through the next 5 days. With gradual development possible, a tropical depression could form later in the work week. We’ll continue to have more tropical updates through the weekend and work week!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Few showers possible this afternoon.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
JPD investigating overnight homicide in West Jackson
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later

Latest News

Strong storms are possible into this evening.
First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storms possible into this evening
Few showers possible this afternoon.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Hot and humid conditions likely on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: tropical development is possible through the work week
Summer heat, humidity, and storms expected today
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid weekend with storms possible