Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning, according to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning, according to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

Sheriff March says Erving’s family brought him back to the Holmes County jail around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to deputies, Erving complained he was having trouble breathing while in custody, so he was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Lexington, where he escaped around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Darius Erving is one of two suspects involved with the shooting death of Kyle Craig — the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

