Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Southaven Police searching for missing woman

Ashley Johnsen-Stanley
Ashley Johnsen-Stanley(Southaven Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

On June 9, Ashley Johnsen-Stanley was reported missing by her boyfriend after an alleged argument.

She left a hotel and was last seen walking south on Pepperchase Drive in Southaven at exactly 1:00 p.m. on June 5.

According to police, she left all her her wallet, phone, and clothing in the hotel.

Stanley was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police said she hasn’t contacted any family or friends since she was last seen.

If you have any information on Stanley whereabouts, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
JPD investigating overnight homicide in West Jackson
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm warning for Madison and Yazoo County
Severe Thunderstorm warnings canceled for Mississippi Counties
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
Over 30k customers in Mississippi without power due to severe thunderstorms
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County