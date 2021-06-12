First Alert Forecast: tropical development is possible through the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s very hot and humid out this evening. It should feel more comfortable after sunset where temperatures will cool off a bit. A brief downpour is also possible this evening, but most of the area should continue to see dry conditions for the rest of the day and into tonight. Expect a slow cool down tonight with low temperatures in the middle 70′s under partly cloudy skies.

More heat and humidity are on the way into our Sunday! High temperatures will rise back into the lower 90′s across most spots with heat indices potentially in the triple digits at times. Try to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time tomorrow. Afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible tomorrow as well. Expect heavy rain at times and lightning within some storms. We will likely see these summer conditions stick around through the rest of our 7-day forecast where highs will be in the upper 80′s and 90′s each day along with the chance for PM downpours and storms.

A disturbance located over the SW Gulf now has a 10% chance for tropical formation over the next 48 hours & a 40% chance through the next 5 days.



Gradual development is possible & a tropical depression could develop by mid-week! Next name on the list... BILL! #mswx pic.twitter.com/YRG9mPtYsv — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 12, 2021

Out in the Tropics, the disturbance located over the SW Gulf of Mexico now has a medium (40%) chance for tropical formation through the next 5 days. Gradual development is possible over the next few days where we could see a tropical depression form by mid-week. The next name on the list is Bill! We’ll continue to have more tropical updates through the weekend and into the new work week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.