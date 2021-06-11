Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an ATV.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals say they’ve captured the second man in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Craig, the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

The suspect, Montavious Landfair, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday at a home in Durant. He was taken into custody and then transferred to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

His arrest comes days after deputies picked up Darius Erving, who they say also was involved in the case.

Both suspects have made their initial appearance in court, and both were denied bond, according to the sheriff’s department. They are being held at the Holmes County Jail.

Authorities say that Landfair and Erving shot and killed Craig near a truck stop after he went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler.

His truck and trailer were discovered in the county.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Champion, 28
JPD: Drugs may have been a factor in shooting outside Jackson Krystal
18-year-old shot, killed during apparent robbery
The damage done Thursday morning.
Backhoe stolen from Medgar Evers Blvd. construction project, used in break-in for second time in two weeks
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police

Latest News

The Madison Police Department needs your help in locating and identifying a suspect vehicle...
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Madison robbery
(AP) USDA announces new method for tracking tainted meat
Meat prices rise amid high demand and supply shortage
Man killed, three Hispanic families robbed in Canton
Crime Stoppers to offer $2500 reward for information on Canton murder
Columbia's animal rescue and shelter, is helping those that have animals during the flood.
Minor flooding expected on Pearl River next week
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (6-11-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (6-11-21)