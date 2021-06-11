Pike County man dead after suffering gunshots to the head, abdomen and chest

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Pike County.

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says 33-year-old Ellis Ray Magee Jr. was killed on Friday, June 4.

Jones said Magee died from injuries he sustained to his head, abdomen and chest area.

The shooting occurred on Starnes Road near Old Highway 24. Jones said Magee’s body was taken to the Biloxi Crime Lab.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.