Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Pike County man dead after suffering gunshots to the head, abdomen and chest

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Pike County.

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says 33-year-old Ellis Ray Magee Jr. was killed on Friday, June 4.

Jones said Magee died from injuries he sustained to his head, abdomen and chest area.

The shooting occurred on Starnes Road near Old Highway 24. Jones said Magee’s body was taken to the Biloxi Crime Lab.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal’s
JPD: Drugs may have been a factor in shooting outside Jackson Krystal
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say

Latest News

The push continues to get an equal pay law on the books in Mississippi.
Mississippi still only state without an equal law on the books
Progress being made to solve Jackson’s water billing issues
Progress being made to solve Jackson’s water billing issues
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t yet give details on cost or location
Holmes county flood
Holmes County residents face flash flooding, some forced from their homes