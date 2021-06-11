Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi still only state without an equal law on the books

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women are making less than men no matter their education level. And the wage gap is wider in Mississippi than any other state.

A federal law is on the books, but advocates say it’s been weakened since it was signed into law 58 years ago.

Congress considered the Paycheck Fairness Act recently that would’ve added protections like preventing employers from requesting salary history.

Willie Jones’ companies Dependable Source Corp. Workforce Development Center and DSC Training Academy are trying to help women buck the trends.

“We place men and women in trucking, construction and IT,” said Jones, who is President and CEO. “Do you know what all three of those have in common... is that there’s no glass ceiling. Women get paid the same as men get paid in those industries.”

Still, Mississippi is the only state without an equal pay law on the books. And Mississippi women are making on average about 75 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts. Advocates like Cassandra Welchlin thinks lawmakers need to realize it’s more than just a “women’s issue.”

“We continue to say we are a workforce business friendly place,” noted Welchlin. “Well, that means looking at who’s in the workforce and there are a lot of women.”

Welchlin believes a state law should protect against both gender and race wage gaps because Black women in the state make 56 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts.

“That’s $21,000 a year that could go towards childcare, utilities and groceries,” she added.

The Mississippi Women’s Foundation echoes that the wage gap has a domino effect.

“If we were to just close the pay gap between women and men in similar occupations we would actually be able to cut poverty in Mississippi by half,” said Mississippi Women’s Foundation Executive Director Tracy DeVries.

An equal pay hearing is being scheduled for the fall at the State Capitol and Jones hopes lawmakers will gain needed perspective as the push for change continues into the next legislative session.

“More women owned businesses need to speak up about this law,” Jones noted. “Not only women owned businesses but businesses as a whole. I’d like to hear from businesses that say here’s what we’re doing on this issue.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal’s
JPD: Drugs may have been a factor in shooting outside Jackson Krystal
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say

Latest News

Pike County man dead after suffering gunshots to the head, abdomen and chest
Progress being made to solve Jackson’s water billing issues
Progress being made to solve Jackson’s water billing issues
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t yet give details on cost or location
Holmes county flood
Holmes County residents face flash flooding, some forced from their homes