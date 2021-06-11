Baby Faces
Jackson Police Department holds second conflict resolution class, following no-show last week

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a no-show last week, people attended the Jackson Police Department’s second conflict resolution class Thursday night.

Jackson is ahead of last year’s record pace of homicides with 61 already this year. The department hopes offering these conflict resolution classes will help curb the city’s crime.

A common theme Thursday was the example that parents set for their children in handling conflict.

One Jackson resident brought her niece to the session to expose her to a positive environment. She said with all the crime these days, she hardly feels safe sitting on her front porch anymore.

”I live by myself, so what if I come home one day, or what if I bring my niece to my house one day and just boom, we’re shot for no reason? I think that being here and at least trying to do something can bring down some crime,” Jcierra Thornton said.

A former Jackson resident at Thursday night’s class said it’ll take everyone to bring about change.

“I feel like there are a lot of things that can be changed about what’s going on right now, but we’ll have to work together to get it done,” Joseph McCray said.

Both Thornton and McCray said they feel these sessions are a good starting point in improving communication and bringing down crime as a result.

JPD plans to continue offering these classes every Thursday night at 6:00 PM throughout June.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal’s
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say

‘I want to get out of this area’: Backhoe break-in last straw for business owner plagued by...
Pike County man dead after suffering gunshots to the head, abdomen and chest
Chasing Smoke: The bizarre story of how Hunter Crisler got his dog back
Guard charged with bringing meth, other contraband into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility