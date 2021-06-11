Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Consider This: Do Something. Now!

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the elections for Jackson mayor and City Council are behind us, hopefully the administration and city leaders can get on the same page to fight this crime plague infecting the Capital City.

So far, there has been little success in stopping the senseless violence. No, actually there has been no success.

And here we are, once again, on pace to have a record number of homicides.

More than 60 people have been murdered in the past 5 months, included two young women who were getting ready to take on the world.

Kennedy Hobbs had just graduated from high school and Jertia Evans had just graduated from Mississippi State. Their lives were just beginning when they were executed.

How unbelievably tragic.

This week, Mayor Lumumba said he can’t solve the problem alone. We agree, but there are things he can do to have an immediate impact.

We need more law enforcement officers on the street… now. It’s time to finalize the interlocal agreement with Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. It’s time to work with state leadership to bring in additional officers, maybe the National Guard.

It’s time to bring in federal agents. That’s the only way to quickly have an impact on crime.

Then, you can begin to work on addressing social issues, mental illness, job opportunities, and all the other factors that lead to long term transformation. We can’t wait years for those programs to take effect as people are gunned down on the streets of Jackson every week.

Mayor, what you have done the past four years has not worked. City Council, what you have done has not worked. Hinds County Supervisors, what you have done has not worked.

It’s time for you stop the fancy soundbites, to stop the finger pointing, it’s time for you to do something and put an end to this tragic violence.

On average, 2 to 3 people have been murdered every week in 2021. How many more families will have to bury their children before city, county, state and federal leaders come together to bring this epidemic to an end?

Until that happens, Jackson, The City with Soul, will continue to lose more of its soul every week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal’s
JPD: Drugs may have been a factor in shooting outside Jackson Krystal
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say

Latest News

‘I want to get out of this area’: Backhoe break-in last straw for business owner plagued by...
‘I want to get out of this area’: Backhoe break-in last straw for business owner plagued by burglaries
WLBT at 10p
Mississippi Attorney General fighting back against rising insulin prices
Pike County man dead after suffering gunshots to the head, abdomen and chest