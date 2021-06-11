Canton teacher retires after nearly 5 decades in education

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, a Canton High School teacher retired after 47 years in education.

Mrs. Barbara Brown, the high school’s popular economic and government teacher, started her career teaching at Canton High back in 1974.

Brown said she was influence by her then history and government teacher, Mr. Huey Porter, to come back after graduating college to teach in her hometown of Canton because he saw a spark of passion in her for educating youth.

Brown said since then, she has impacted generations of students and hopes that those who are coming behind her will prepare future students for the real world.

“For those students that are coming, if I was here and to come back to speak with them, I will tell them that they need to prepare for the real world,” Brown said. “And they need to take school seriously. Education is the road to success. In order for you to be successful, you have to be an educated person. So, therefore, I say they need to be prepared for the real world.”

Brown said that now that she is officially retired, she is looking forward to a big vacation!

