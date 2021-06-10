JPD: Drugs may have been a factor in shooting outside Jackson Krystal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have identified the woman who shot and killed a man outside a Krystal restaurant Thursday morning.

Dominique Champion, 28, was arrested without incident at 4778 Medgar Evers Blvd.

She is being charged with capital murder and drive-by shooting in connection with the death of Robert Earl McGowan Jr.

Police say drugs could have been a factor contributing to the suspect’s actions.

The homicide happened outside of the Krystal restaurant near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

Police say 46-year-old McGowan was shot while walking across the restaurant’s parking lot when he was shot by a woman driving a sedan.

McGowan later died and the woman was taken into custody.

