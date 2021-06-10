Town of Pelahatchie ushers in new mayor after years of drama

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor-elect Karl Vanhorn says he’s ready to be a mayor of the people.

Over the years, he’s watched the strife between the Mayor and the board and hopes to bring a breath of fresh air to Pelahatchie City Hall.

“I treat everybody the same. I wanna work with everybody. I want to bring this town together as a whole. That’s the only way we’re gonna be able to bring the town together is everybody’s got to work together,” he said.

”I’m hoping now with the change of administration, we can get things back in order and get all the friction and bad things out of the way,” said Alderman-at-Large, Edward Jones.

Residents are also hoping to end the bickering among city leaders.

“I’m excited, excited for things to change, people to get along,” said resident Shirley Vinzant. “I’m excited for Pelahatchie to build up more.”

“I think everybody should just try to come together and work together to better Pelahatchie,” added Valerie Whitfield.

“The people who voted decided who they wanted to become a mayor and, at this point, we’re just going to respect their wishes,” said outgoing mayor, Ryshonda Beechem. She said she and the Board could have handled disagreements differently.

She’s just hoping Pelahatchie can grow under new leadership.

”I really believe that if everybody continues to focus on the people of Pelahatchie, that it will be really easy to move forward, but everybody has to have the same mindset”.

