Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flooding rains have dumped several inches of rain across our northern counties today. Up to 10 inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours. Other spots south of Jackson, haven’t seen much rain at all today. No heavy rain is likely tonight, but scattered showers are likely again tomorrow, but we do not expect any of the flooding concerns like we’ve had today. Very muggy conditions will continue. Friday will be sunnier, but still a chance of heavier showers north and east. Highs will be back near 90. The weekend will be sunny and hot. The humidity will make it feel over 100 degrees. The daytime highs will be near 90. Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in the afternoon and evenings. The forecast models are still hinting at something popping in the western Gulf later next week. We’ll keep an eye on it. Average high this time of year is 89 and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:07pm.

