Shelters available for Mississippi flood victims

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says there are several shelters open to anyone impacted by flooding in the Magnolia State.

This week’s heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding, washed out a roadway and a potential breach of a dam in Lafayette County.

The following locations are available to anyone seeking shelter as floods continue:

Bolivar County: Morrison Chapel Baptist Church – 196 Morrison Chapel Rd, Cleveland, MS 38732 (OPEN) West Bolivar High School 1213 Main Street, Rosedale, MS 38769 (OPEN)



Tallahatchie County : Tutwiler Fire Dept. – 199 Tallahatchie Ave, Tutwiler, MS 38963 (OPEN) Tallahatchie County Safe Room – 185 S. Market Street, Charleston, MS (OPEN)



MEMA says updates to shelters will come as counties report locations. More information can be found at https://www.msema.org/north-mississippi-flood-event/.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.