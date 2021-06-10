Baby Faces
Shelters available for Mississippi flood victims

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says there are several shelters open to anyone impacted by flooding in the Magnolia State.

This week’s heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding, washed out a roadway and a potential breach of a dam in Lafayette County.

The following locations are available to anyone seeking shelter as floods continue:

  • Bolivar County:
    • Morrison Chapel Baptist Church – 196 Morrison Chapel Rd, Cleveland, MS 38732 (OPEN)
    • West Bolivar High School 1213 Main Street, Rosedale, MS 38769 (OPEN)
  • Tallahatchie County:
    • Tutwiler Fire Dept. – 199 Tallahatchie Ave, Tutwiler, MS 38963 (OPEN)
    • Tallahatchie County Safe Room – 185 S. Market Street, Charleston, MS (OPEN)

MEMA says updates to shelters will come as counties report locations. More information can be found at https://www.msema.org/north-mississippi-flood-event/.

