Pop-up vaccine clinic open Thurs., no-appointment needed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You have even more access to get vaccinated without an appointment.

Mississippi State Department of Health is opening a pop-up vaccination clinic in Richland Thursday.

You don’t have to make an appointment.

The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to Noon Friday.

The pop-up clinic will be at Richland City Hall, located at 380 Scarbrough Street in Richland Street.

The second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

The goal is to get more Mississippians vaccinated by making the shot more accessible.

As of June 10, MSHD says 924,000 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, which is 31 % of the population.

