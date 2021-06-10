Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, a Black activist ensures women are not alone

Veteran clinic escort Derenda Hancock, right, confers with younger defenders Asia Brown, left,...
Veteran clinic escort Derenda Hancock, right, confers with younger defenders Asia Brown, left, and Ellie Rome, center as they wait outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic parking lot for patients, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi's only state licensed abortion facility. On May 17, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up the dispute over a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The issue is the first test of limits on abortion access to go before the conservative majority high court. Their decision could mean more restrictions, and focuses on the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman's right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) - Asia Brown doesn’t expect subtlety from the protesters who congregate outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, always with the same goal in mind — to stop those heading inside from having abortions.

She watched this year as a woman with a license plate for one of the state’s public universities pulled up to the pink-hued facility, the sole abortion clinic in the state.

One of the protesters, an older white man, yelled at the woman that she was “killing” a future recruit for the university’s football team.

To Brown, it was as if the man had whittled down the worth of the Black woman he was chiding to one purpose — being a football player-producing “machine.”

Brown, 20, who is the only Black volunteer patient escort at the clinic, compared the episode to colonization.

“Who are you to be yelling?” Brown said, recalling her feelings in the moment. “What are you doing to support us in our everyday lives? Are you fighting for better education?”

Click here to read more from NBC News.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via NBC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
Dale Danks recent (left) and in 1979, as mayor of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke

Latest News

The damage done Thursday morning.
Backhoe stolen from Medgar Evers Blvd. construction project, used in break-in for second time in two weeks
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal’s
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal
Barge sinks in North Miss.; Flooding concerns raises
Drone video of flooding in Miss.
Shelters available for Mississippi flood victims