Outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, a Black activist ensures women are not alone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) - Asia Brown doesn’t expect subtlety from the protesters who congregate outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, always with the same goal in mind — to stop those heading inside from having abortions.

She watched this year as a woman with a license plate for one of the state’s public universities pulled up to the pink-hued facility, the sole abortion clinic in the state.

One of the protesters, an older white man, yelled at the woman that she was “killing” a future recruit for the university’s football team.

To Brown, it was as if the man had whittled down the worth of the Black woman he was chiding to one purpose — being a football player-producing “machine.”

Brown, 20, who is the only Black volunteer patient escort at the clinic, compared the episode to colonization.

“Who are you to be yelling?” Brown said, recalling her feelings in the moment. “What are you doing to support us in our everyday lives? Are you fighting for better education?”

