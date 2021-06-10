Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a...
Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a winery in Santa Rosa, California. He required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery(Source: Sonoma Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide

Latest News

Town of Pelahatchie ushers in new mayor after years of drama
WLBT at 10p
Carrie Underwood performs "I Wanna Remember" with NEEDTOBREATHE at the CMT Music Awards on...
Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform
42-year-old man dies in Jackson house fire