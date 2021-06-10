Baby Faces
JPD investigating homicide on Ellis Avenue outside Krystal

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

The homicide happened outside of Krystal restaurant near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road, police say.

WBLT crews arrived at the scene and saw a body lying in the street. It’s unclear how the person was killed.

JPD has not released any other details right now.

