Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash

‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash(WTOK/Sharvelle LáTrice)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A mother of nine and two of her children were killed in a highway crash in Sumter County, Alabama on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around six o’clock on Sumter County 27 about six miles west of York. Troopers say 35-year-old Ciarra Stephens was killed when her mini-van swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Two of Stephens’ children also died at the scene. The children were six and seven years old. Troopers say the victims were not wearing seat belts.

Two other passengers were hurt and were taken to area hospitals. Troopers say those passengers were also Stephens’ children.

Sumter County Sheriff Brian Harris was the first law enforcement officer to respond. He says he heard loud cries from a child. Harris says it is an extremely tragic moment he will never forget.

“I mean- to be here yesterday, to see what we saw hits home,” Harris said. “I have a five, almost six-year-old child, and to see what we had to see yesterday was heartbreaking.”

The pain of the people in the community is evident as they grieve the loss of a mother and her two children.

Stephen’s neighbor, Shirley McBoy, was driving home when she saw the accident. She says she was completely shocked when she found out Stephens and her children were involved.

“I just felt terrible after that,” McBoy said. “I’ve never seen that ever in my life.”

Lisa Coats, a family friend, says Stephens and her nine children were staying with her the past two months. Coats says Stephens was two-months pregnant.

“I hate that happened. I hate it for the kids, basically.” Coats said, “And for her too. I could not believe it. It just hurts because I know them.”

Sheriff Harris encourages people to be responsible while driving.

“I just want to say as a parent, as a sheriff, I would like to tell everyone to please be sure to watch your speed and make sure your child and children are secure in your vehicles. We see this kind of thing far too often.”

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
Dale Danks recent (left) and in 1979, as mayor of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke

Latest News

A pram stands outside the home of Gosiame Thamara Sithole in Tembisa, near Johannesburg,...
Mystery over claim that woman gave birth to 10 babies in S. Africa
WLBT at 4p
Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its...
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US extends expiration dates for J&J COVID vaccine by 6 weeks
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden pledges 500M doses, calls on world leaders to join him