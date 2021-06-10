Holmes County residents face flash flooding, some forced from their homes

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding is occurring in portions of the Delta. Heavy rains in recent days have saturated the ground, filling creeks and rivers causing the water to backup.

Balance Due Road in Lexington was covered with water due to flash flooding in the area. It stopped raining hours ago, but the water continued to rise Thursday evening.

Residents say they have water in their homes. Some can’t even get to their homes because the water is so high.

Earlier Thursday, the school buses couldn’t even run through the neighborhood because it was just too dangerous. Over in Durant, you have the same problem.

City officials there say they worked to clean out crews and ditches but there was so much rain that it continued to back up and cause flooding problems.

Durant City Manager, Cardell Wright, said, “Today we’ve been having a lot of flooding because of the intense rain. What happens is whenever we flood our water normally washes out into the Big Black River, but once the Big Black River overflows, then we have nowhere for the water to go. So then you get issues like what you’re seeing now.”

There was also some flooding at some businesses in Highway 12 in Lexington. Many had their parking lots filled with water and some had water get inside, forcing them to close down for the day.

