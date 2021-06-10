Guard charged with bringing meth, other contraband into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A judge has set bond for a prison guard who was arrested on charges of bringing contraband items, including methamphetamine, into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says in a news release Thursday that its investigators arrested Brenda Denise Hicks on Wednesday at the prison, where she works. The 50-year-old Hicks lives in Morton.

The department said she is charged with extortion, introducing contraband, possession of contraband and trafficking contraband in the form of methamphetamine. She appeared Thursday before Rankin County Judge Kent McDaniel.

He set her bond at $100,000. She was not represented by an attorney.