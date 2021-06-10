Baby Faces
Funeral arrangments set for former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks

Dale Danks
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Dale Danks, the longtime mayor of Jackson who died Wednesday of complications from a stroke.

A memorial gathering is slated for Tuesday, June 15, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. The gathering will be between 10 a.m. and 12 noon and will be open to the public. It will be a come-and-go function.

Danks served as mayor from 1977 to 1989 and later as a municipal court judge for the city of Madison. During his time in office, he led the city through two major floods in 1979 and 1983, and as it transitioned from a mayor-commissioner form of government to a mayor-council form.

Tributes have poured in for the former mayor, who was praised for his leadership and for his service to the city.

