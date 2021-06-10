First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern begins to calm down

THURSDAY: Rainy periods will be around to kick off the day across parts of central Mississippi on a scattered to numerous coverage basis. While the severe weather risk remains low – it’s not zero and will be something to monitor through the day. Expect highs, generally, in the 80s; though a few spots could eek out 90. Lows will drop into the 70s as storm chances fade through early evening.

Periodic chances for rain and storms continue for Thursday - especially near and north of I-20. Flooding will also be a concern for those location too - outside of spots that see rain, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/7C6kRCiXah — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 10, 2021

FRIDAY: High pressure will nudge in slightly – yielding lower opportunities for rain and storms with highs around 90 amid a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will help push ‘feels like’ temperatures closer to 100. Storms that are able to flare up will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A disturbance may drop through Saturday – bringing another uptick in rain opportunities – tending to drop rain chances for Sunday as a boundary slips farther south. All the while – temperatures this weekend will run closer to the lower and middle 90s – feeling like the lower 100s. Another front will approach the region through mid-next week, ushering in cooler and drier air.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

