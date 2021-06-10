Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern begins to calm down

Rain Chance, Coverage Taper Into Weekend Ahead
Rain Chance, Coverage Taper Into Weekend Ahead(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Rainy periods will be around to kick off the day across parts of central Mississippi on a scattered to numerous coverage basis. While the severe weather risk remains low – it’s not zero and will be something to monitor through the day. Expect highs, generally, in the 80s; though a few spots could eek out 90. Lows will drop into the 70s as storm chances fade through early evening.

FRIDAY: High pressure will nudge in slightly – yielding lower opportunities for rain and storms with highs around 90 amid a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will help push ‘feels like’ temperatures closer to 100. Storms that are able to flare up will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A disturbance may drop through Saturday – bringing another uptick in rain opportunities – tending to drop rain chances for Sunday as a boundary slips farther south. All the while – temperatures this weekend will run closer to the lower and middle 90s – feeling like the lower 100s. Another front will approach the region through mid-next week, ushering in cooler and drier air.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
Dale Danks recent (left) and in 1979, as mayor of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Lafayette co. fire asking residents to evacuate homes, potential levee breach
Lafayette co. fire asking residents to evacuate homes, potential levee breach
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach
Northern Counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7AM Thursday...
First Alert Forecast: Today will be hot, muggy, & stormy at times