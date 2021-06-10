Even with torn ACL, Elko powers Ole Miss to super regional

Tim Elko hasn’t let a torn ACL keep him from powering Mississippi’s postseason run. It hasn’t even slowed him down--at the plate, at least.

The Rebels’ team captain is coming off a huge regional--three home runs, including a pair of grand slams--to help Ole Miss advance to super regional at Arizona starting Friday.

Elko has been playing for more than a month on a torn right ACL since returning from the injury sustained on April 5.