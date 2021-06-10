Baby Faces
Even with torn ACL, Elko powers Ole Miss to super regional

Mississippi Tim Elko (25) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against Auburn on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Oxford, MS. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tim Elko hasn’t let a torn ACL keep him from powering Mississippi’s postseason run. It hasn’t even slowed him down--at the plate, at least.

The Rebels’ team captain is coming off a huge regional--three home runs, including a pair of grand slams--to help Ole Miss advance to super regional at Arizona starting Friday.

Elko has been playing for more than a month on a torn right ACL since returning from the injury sustained on April 5.

