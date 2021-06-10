Barge sinks in North Miss.; Flooding concerns raises

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A barge broke loose and sunk in North Mississippi on Thursday morning.

It happened on the Tenn-Tom Waterway and hit Stennis Lock and Dam in Columbus, WCBI reports.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells WCBI the sunken barge is now restricting waterflow through the dam.

Because of this, areas north of the dam need to prepare for flooding.

