Barge sinks in North Miss.; Flooding concerns raises

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A barge broke loose and sunk in North Mississippi on Thursday morning.

It happened on the Tenn-Tom Waterway and hit Stennis Lock and Dam in Columbus, WCBI reports.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells WCBI the sunken barge is now restricting waterflow through the dam.

Because of this, areas north of the dam need to prepare for flooding.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

