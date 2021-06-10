Backhoe stolen from Medgar Evers Blvd. construction project, used in break-in for second time in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A backhoe was used in the act of breaking into a gas station for the second time in less than a month.
Jackson police are investigating the break-in at Southland Grocery and Gas on Medger Evers Boulevard on Thursday morning.
A backhoe crashed into the front of the building, scattering debris across the front of the store.
The machine was apparently used as part of a break-in. That’s the second time in two weeks that the machinery has been used in such an incident in the area.
The suspect stole the heavy equipment from a nearby construction site and drove it about a mile to the store.
Two weeks ago, a backhoe was used to slam into the Quick Zone, a gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Simmons Erosion Control, who is using the equipment to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard, issued a statement after the crime and says they will not tolerate the actions.
It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made in either incident.
