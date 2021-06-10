Backhoe stolen from Medgar Evers Blvd. construction project, used in break-in for second time in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A backhoe was used in the act of breaking into a gas station for the second time in less than a month.

Jackson police are investigating the break-in at Southland Grocery and Gas on Medger Evers Boulevard on Thursday morning.

A backhoe crashed into the front of the building, scattering debris across the front of the store.

The machine was apparently used as part of a break-in. That’s the second time in two weeks that the machinery has been used in such an incident in the area.

The suspect stole the heavy equipment from a nearby construction site and drove it about a mile to the store.

Two weeks ago, a backhoe was used to slam into the Quick Zone, a gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Simmons Erosion Control, who is using the equipment to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard, issued a statement after the crime and says they will not tolerate the actions.

First, Simmons Erosion Control, Inc. is proud to be partnering with the City of Jackson to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard. Since the beginning of this Project, the Citizens of Jackson and the surrounding businesses have been patient and cooperative as we work together to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard. Unfortunately, an unknown criminal has decided to violate the City of Jackson and Simmons Erosion Control, Inc. by stealing equipment being used to construct the Project and using such equipment for criminal activity. Specifically, Simmons Erosion Control, Inc.’s equipment has now been stolen on two separate occasions and used to break-in businesses located on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Such criminal activity is indeed unfortunate and will not be tolerated by Simmons Erosion Control, Inc. Simmons intends to thoroughly investigate the theft of its equipment and do everything in its power to bring the person responsible for this illegal activity to justice. Simmons will fully cooperate with the City of Jackson Police Department in this investigation. In the interim, Simmons will continue to follow all reasonably recommended precautions to hopefully prevent any further theft and unauthorized use of its equipment. Simmons will not allow the illegal activities of an unknown criminal to prevent Simmons from working with the City of Jackson and its citizens to complete this important Project.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in either incident.

