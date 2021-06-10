Backhoe possibly used to break-in grocery store on Medgar Evers Blvd., JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are on the scene of the city’s latest burglary at Southland Grocery and Gas on Medger Evers Boulevard.

Our crews caught video of the scene which shows a backhoe in front of the store and glass and debris everywhere, including metal bars on the ground.

It appears that burglars used a backhoe to break into the store.

JPD believes the suspect or suspects got the heavy equipment from a nearby construction site and drove it about a mile to this store.

We’re waiting on details from JPD on what happened and what was stolen.

Burglars used construction equipment in the break-in of another gas station two weeks ago, police say. Police have not said whether the crimes are related.

