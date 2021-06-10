Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Backhoe possibly used to break-in grocery store on Medgar Evers Blvd., JPD investigating

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are on the scene of the city’s latest burglary at Southland Grocery and Gas on Medger Evers Boulevard.

Our crews caught video of the scene which shows a backhoe in front of the store and glass and debris everywhere, including metal bars on the ground.

It appears that burglars used a backhoe to break into the store.

JPD believes the suspect or suspects got the heavy equipment from a nearby construction site and drove it about a mile to this store.

We’re waiting on details from JPD on what happened and what was stolen.

Burglars used construction equipment in the break-in of another gas station two weeks ago, police say. Police have not said whether the crimes are related.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
Dale Danks recent (left) and in 1979, as mayor of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke

Latest News

Rain Chance, Coverage Taper Into Weekend Ahead
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern begins to calm down
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms north; summery heat south
Backhoe possibly used to break-in grocery store on Medgar Evers Blvd., JPD investigating
Backhoe possibly used to break-in grocery store near Medgar Evers Blvd., JPD investigating
Town of Pelahatchie ushers in new mayor after years of drama