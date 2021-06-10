Baby Faces
African woman gives birth to 10 babies, becomes contender for world record

According to reports, a woman in South Africa recently gave birth to 10 babies.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - A woman in South Africa may hold the world record for giving birth to the most babies.

BBC reports Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies – seven boys and three girls.

Sithole’s husband told Petoria News initial scans only showed six babies. Later in the pregnancy doctors told the couple they were having octuplets, so they were surprised by the decuplets.

Sithole also has 6-year-old twins.

Guiness World Records is looking into Sithole’s case.

Nadya Suleman, of the United States, holds the current world record for giving birth to octuplets in 2009.

According to reports, a woman from Mali gave birth to nine babies in May 2021.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

