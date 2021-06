JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been confirmed dead after a house fire in Jackson on Tuesday night.

The fire occurred in a home on Northside Drive and Frontage Road near I-20.

A man perished in the fire and Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified the victim as 42-year-old Ricardo Edwards.

