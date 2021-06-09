Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely through this evening. Torrential rain, hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning are likely. Most of this weather will be located along I-20 and northward and should continue on and off through about sunset. Elsewhere, coverage will be isolated. Overnight will be steamy with lows in the 70s. Expect another day with afternoon and evening storms Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s. Slightly drier weather will filter in beginning Friday into this weekend. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 70s. Average high and low this time of year is 89 and 68. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:07pm. The national hurricane center now only gives about a 10 percent chance for development over the next five days for the system we’ve been pointing out in the southern Caribbean the last few days.

