UK: Queen marks late husband’s 100th birthday with new rose

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose has officially been named in memory of the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund to support young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.(Source: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has marked what would have been her husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him.

The monarch watched the Duke of Edinburgh Rose planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary Thursday.

The rose is deep pink and dappled with white lines, and it was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, and married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

That was five years before she became queen at age 25.

Their marriage lasted 73 years, making Philip Britain’s longest-serving consort.

