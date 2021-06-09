Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County deputies are currently investigating a murder-suicide that occurred at a home on Killingsworth Lane on Tuesday night.

Christopher Byther, 48, was found dead upon deputies’ arrival.

After deputies arrived on the scene they say the suspect, 24 year-old Darren Virgil, took his own life.

3 On Your Side spoke with Sheriff Byron Swilley, who described a chaotic scene among family members.

“Emotions running high, the family is very upset, knowing both of the individuals. So, it’s a lot of tension here and it’s understandable. Just want to ask everybody to keep both families in their prayers,” Swilley said.

Deputies say a law enforcement officer fired a gun at some point, but we don’t know the details of the circumstances leading up to the discharge of that weapon.

The Copiah County coroner was called to the scene along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, who were requested to assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30

Latest News

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
Man killed in house fire in Bolton
7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office
7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office
Angie Thomas
Angie Thomas, Walter Isaacson among authors set to speak at Mississippi Book Festival