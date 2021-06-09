Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County deputies are currently investigating a murder-suicide that occurred at a home on Killingsworth Lane on Tuesday night.

Christopher Byther, 48, was found dead upon deputies’ arrival.

After deputies arrived on the scene they say the suspect, 24 year-old Darren Virgil, took his own life.

3 On Your Side spoke with Sheriff Byron Swilley, who described a chaotic scene among family members.

“Emotions running high, the family is very upset, knowing both of the individuals. So, it’s a lot of tension here and it’s understandable. Just want to ask everybody to keep both families in their prayers,” Swilley said.

Deputies say a law enforcement officer fired a gun at some point, but we don’t know the details of the circumstances leading up to the discharge of that weapon.

The Copiah County coroner was called to the scene along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, who were requested to assist in the investigation.

