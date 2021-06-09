Three more arrests made in Quitman County double homicide

QUITMAN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three more people have been charged in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Quitman County in 2019.

Will Polk and April Jones disappeared in October of that year, and at first the investigation seemed non-existent. Local authorities weren’t making any headway in finding the couple or even searching for them, according to family members.

Tuesday in Justice Court, Keith Coleman Junior, a.k.a. K2, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of dismemberment of a body. Jayme L Tubbs of Water Valley received the same charges.

A third suspect, Dezimond Ray Brown, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

All three suspects were denied bond in their initial appearance. Police told the family the victims were dismembered.

“We found a head and some hands, and so those have been sent to Jackson. We know as of now where the other body parts are and we just have to get the team together when the weather permits to get those other parts,” said Quitman County Chief Deputy Peter Clinton.

In April of this year, Haley Pierce and Dale Gann, both of Quitman County, were arrested at separate times. Both were charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Polk and Jones as well.

“It is so disheartening to know that kind of evil walks among us,” said Polk’s cousin, Scarlett Campbell. “They deserve to be punished to the fullest extent.”

Jones’ family shared the desire to see justice done.

“I tried to save her from this Godforsaken town so many times. I just want justice for my baby.”

Clinton said there could be further suspects, additional charges, and other developments. The investigation, he said, is far from over. The next court hearing will be held June 24.

