Rhodes College to charge health fee for unvaccinated students

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College has plans to make unvaccinated students cough up a little more money each semester for a health and safety fee.

The college says the $1,500 fee will cover the costs of mandatory COVID-19 testing.

In order to return to campus, Rhodes says non-vaccinated students will be required to:

  • Complete a COVID-19 PCR test at their own expense and through their own health care provider 14 days prior to returning to campus and submit their results via Medicat.
  • Isolate at home or another determined location for 10 days before returning to campus.
  • Complete initial asymptomatic testing on campus on move-in day or for non-residential students Friday, August 20. This will be covered by the Health & Safety Fee. Students will be required to quarantine in place until they receive their test results and are cleared to participate in campus activities.
  • Complete weekly testing as required by the college.
  • Depending on campus positivity rates, non-vaccinated students may not be permitted to participate in certain campus events and activities including Athletics, clubs and intramurals, and student organizations.

Rhodes says, while it is not required, the school strongly recommends students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.

The college says it also understands some international students have not had access to vaccinations and can document their intent to get vaccinated once they arrive.

If you have a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine, your request can be submitted to Student Accessibility Services before Aug. 2.

Flu vaccines will continue to be required this fall.

