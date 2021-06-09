Baby Faces
New Jackson ordinance will mean fines, jail time for those convicted of street racing

Image of street racing video from January 1, 2021.
Image of street racing video from January 1, 2021.(Jameel Smith)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Street racing and reckless driving in the capital city could now land violators in jail.

Tuesday, the council approved a measure that stiffens penalties for reckless driving and speeding along city of Jackson streets.

The council approved the ordinance on a 7-0 vote, and also amended it so that it takes effect immediately upon passage. Typically, new ordinances don’t take effect until 30 days after council approval.

It comes as the city works to get a handle on the problem, which has led to traffic tie-ups, accidents, and even death.

“We wanted to drive this as far to the line or as close to the line as we can to send a message,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “We also heard from the chief that, you know, this will give him extra teeth and something that he can enforce and looks forward to enforcing.”

Under the new rules, individuals caught racing can face jail time, fines and have their vehicles towed.

The first offense, upon conviction, carries 10 days in jail and/or a fine of $500. Vehicles used in the commission of the crime also will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The ordinance is named after Chuck Griffin, who was killed in 2005 when a racer lost control of his car on Dorgan Street.

