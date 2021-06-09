Baby Faces
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shortly after 23-year-old Jertia Evans was shot and killed early Saturday morning, investigators with the Jackson Police Department said the killing could have been retaliatory in nature, the response to a robbery that took place last week involving a juvenile.

Evans’ sister, Ebbonie Winfield, said the recent Mississippi State graduate was at her grandmother’s house on Barbara Ann Drive when someone drove by and fired multiple times at the house.

“I was praying, please don’t let my sister be dead. Please don’t let my sister be dead,” Winfield said. “And when they got there, they told me she didn’t make it. She didn’t deserve that. She didn’t.”

Evans was killed in the incident shortly after it took place.

Winfield said one of Evans’ cousins was behind the robbery that police say triggered the shooting, and told 3 On Your Side Evans and her cousin have the same grandmother, leaving open the possibility that the home was targeted by those retaliating against the cousin.

“She was a beautiful soul. She touched a lot of people,” Winfield said. “She had just graduated from Mississippi State. So there was a milestone in her life that she had accomplished so many dreams. So many goals. And her life was taken way too soon. Twenty-three years young.”

Winfield said Evans wanted to open a salon and even had a business plan already developed.

“She wanted it to be like a one-stop shop where you will get your hair done, your nails, your lashes. She just graduated in fashion and design. And so she wanted to sell her clothes as well in the same shop,” Winfield said.

Thus far no one has been arrested in connection with Evans’ killing.

Winfield and the rest of the family are urging anybody with information to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

