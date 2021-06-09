Michael Jones, 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Jones, a 38-year-old man, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, after a shooting inside a residence in the Capital City, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said in a social media post that Jones died after a disagreement with another man at a home on Roland Street near West Capitol Street.

The incident’s believed to have happened sometime before 11 a.m.

Police have charged Earnest Guise, 40, with murder in the case.

JPD has not released any other information about the circumstances that led up to the crime.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.