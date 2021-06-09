Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Michael Jones, 38

One injured in shooting on Emory Street in Wilmington
One injured in shooting on Emory Street in Wilmington
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Jones, a 38-year-old man, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, after a shooting inside a residence in the Capital City, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said in a social media post that Jones died after a disagreement with another man at a home on Roland Street near West Capitol Street.

The incident’s believed to have happened sometime before 11 a.m.

Police have charged Earnest Guise, 40, with murder in the case.

JPD has not released any other information about the circumstances that led up to the crime.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30

Latest News

‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
‘Let’s remember the good times’: Kennedy Hobbs’ father honors daughter at vigil
‘Let’s remember the good times’: Kennedy Hobbs’ father honors daughter at vigil
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Three more arrests made in Quitman County double homicide
Three more arrests made in Quitman County double homicide
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad