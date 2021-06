HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a house fire in Bolton on Tuesday night.

The fire happened at a home on W. Northside Drive.

Hinds County officials say a 42-year-old man died as a result.

Other people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but it’s unclear if they were harmed.

State Fire Marshals have been called in to assist.

