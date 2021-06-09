‘Let’s remember the good times’: Kennedy Hobbs’ father honors daughter at vigil

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday night, family and friends gathered in Jackson to remember a young lady who had a bright future.

Kennedy Hobbs’ life was cut short after someone gunned her down just hours after her high school graduation.

Family members held a balloon release at the same gas station where Hobbs was killed while pumping gas.

Police still have no suspects nor motive in Kennedy’s murder, which is why family members are begging for justice.

“Remember her as being a joyful and loving person and loving everyone, and let’s remember the good times. That’s what I try and think of every day and every night and every day; and just one question that I need answered... who killed my daughter? Please come forward,” Ken Hobbs said.

