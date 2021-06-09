Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Judge reinstates Va. teacher suspended for transgender remark

A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out...
A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman ruled that Leesburg Elemenary teacher Tanner Cross was exercising his right to free speech when he told the board he could not abide by the proposal based on his religious beliefs.

Cross sued the county school board last week.

He was suspended after he said at a school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
A Florida man chased down a 14-year-old suspected of stealing his Lamborghini on his scooter.
Florida man chases stolen Lamborghini on scooter
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at...
Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny’s groups
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking