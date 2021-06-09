Advertisement

Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach

Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.(Chad Mills)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Fire Department is asking residents of in the Tara Estates neighborhood north of Oxford to evacuate because of a potential levee breach. Residents in the Gumtree subdivision have also been notified and asked to evacuate.

County Road 102 (College Hill Road) may be impacted if there is a break.

The fire department is asking residents north of the yellow line below to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure.

The levee has not been breached at this time.

According to the National Weather Service, dam operators at Lake Tara reported a possible dam failure around 3:15 p.m., causing flash flooding downstream on the dam. Flooding is expected in areas downstream and along the Lake Tara Dam, including Graham Mill Creek, Dunlap Branch, Berry Branch, Little Tallahatchie River, Cataract Branch and Pumpkin Creek.

The fire department says the dam has not breached at this time but a sinkhole is forming on the levee.

Firefighters are pumping water to relieve pressure from the levee.

Authorities are warning not to drive into water.

Rain drenched much of north Mississippi for the better part of a day, laving much of the area under flood warnings and under water.

