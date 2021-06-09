Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned

By KPNX staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - After a full recovery, a 2-year-old boy and his family got to meet the first responders who helped save his life.

It’s been about two months since Justin nearly drowned at his family’s pool.

Police body camera video shows them at the house April 18, approaching the boy as his mother performs chest compressions.

Officer Shelby Meinhardt then took over until paramedics could arrive.

“I entered the backyard and mom was there, she was on the north side of the pool and already initiated CPR, which was just wonderful,” Meinhardt said Tuesday.

“If I didn’t know what to do, I don’t think my son would be here today,” said Justin’s mother Erika Alverez.

It was thanks to mom’s quick thinking to start CPR, coupled with the life-saving efforts of police, firefighters and emergency room doctors, that the 2-year-old is happy and healthy like nothing happened.

His family on Tuesday got to meet the first responders who saved his life and say thank you.

“I don’t know if it’s a miracle, but I’m just happy that he made a full recovery,” Meinhardt said.

Family, first responders and even the mayor of Phoenix showed up to show their appreciation and get the word out as the weather warms up to watch children around water.

“It happens so quickly and once it happens, it’s not like the moves,” Erika Alverez said. “It’s quick, it’s silent, you don’t hear no screaming or splashing.”

It’s the call no first responder wants to hear, but in Justin’s case he was one of the lucky few.

“It was just an amazing to see this outcome and know that they get to celebrate more birthdays with him, so I’m just very happy for them,” Meinhardt said.

As part of the city’s efforts to reduce drownings, Phoenix is offering free swim lessons for kids ages 3 to 12.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30

Latest News

AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the...
AP source: US buying 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to share with globe
After the COVID-19 lockdown, many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza...
Next flu season may be a doozy
FILE - In this June 1, 2019 file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a...
FBI: Perceived grievances drove Virginia Beach mass shooter
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Gov’t probe: Protest not broken up because of Trump photo op