Graduation party in Calhoun Co. ends with man found dead in pond

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County graduation party has turned into a death investigation, with two people in custody and two others on the run.

Hoscar and Cutberto Gutierrez are both charged with aggravated assault.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says the victim paid a DJ one hundred dollars to play another hour at the party. The DJ agreed but the homeowner shut down the party.

A fight between the victim, Heriberto Mata, and the DJ ensued, with several others joining in the argument.

Pollan says Mata and a friend escaped the brawl and started walking down County Road 438, near Vardaman.

The friend went home, while Mata continued to walk down the road and wait on a ride. Several hours later Mata was found dead in a pond.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results.

The charges against the Gutierrez men could be upgraded and more arrests are expected in the case.

