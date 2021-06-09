Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Today will be hot, muggy, & stormy at times

Summery conditions return for the rest of the 7-day forecast...
Northern Counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7AM Thursday...
Northern Counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7AM Thursday...(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although we’re starting off our Wednesday morning with dry conditions, rain chances will return to the region later this afternoon and evening... Temperatures are once again warm to start and will top out on either side of 90° as additional showers and storms bring impacts to the area.

Dangerous flash flooding continues just off to our north and now a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our northernmost counties until 7am Thursday. As the upper level low slowly drifts NE, periods of rain will continue into tomorrow. Fortunately, a much drier (and hotter) pattern returns as we wrap up the work week and head into the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

It's a warm start to our Tuesday morning, but hot & eventually stormy conditions are back in...
First Alert Forecast: Periods of storms likely once again today
Showers and storms likely today.
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon forecast
Flash flooding in Lafayette County
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for parts of Mississippi
Periods of rain and storms likely once again this afternoon & evening!
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast