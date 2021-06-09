First Alert Forecast: Today will be hot, muggy, & stormy at times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although we’re starting off our Wednesday morning with dry conditions, rain chances will return to the region later this afternoon and evening... Temperatures are once again warm to start and will top out on either side of 90° as additional showers and storms bring impacts to the area.

Good morning!



Although it's a dry start to our Wednesday (locally), we are seeing lowered visibility... Especially in our southernmost counties!



Additional showers & storms are expected this afternoon/PM and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our northern counties.#mswx pic.twitter.com/adeDtf25wD — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) June 9, 2021

Dangerous flash flooding continues just off to our north and now a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our northernmost counties until 7am Thursday. As the upper level low slowly drifts NE, periods of rain will continue into tomorrow. Fortunately, a much drier (and hotter) pattern returns as we wrap up the work week and head into the start of the weekend.

