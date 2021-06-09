‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigators is leading an investigation in Copiah County after deputies say two men died near Hazlehurst.

Investigators have not confirmed how the men were killed, but say the incident happened on Killingsworth Lane.

No names have been released.

3 On Your Side spoke with Sheriff Byron Swilley, who described a chaotic scene among family members.

“Emotions running high, the family is very upset, knowing both of the individuals. So, it’s a lot of tension here and it’s understandable. Just want to ask everybody to keep both families in their prayers,” Swilley said.

Deputies say a law-enforcement officer fired a gun at some point, but we don’t know the details of the circumstances leading up to the discharge of that weapon.

