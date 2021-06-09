Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke

Dale Danks recent (left) and in 1979, as mayor of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Dale Danks recent (left) and in 1979, as mayor of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks has died.

Danks, an attorney, died Wednesday afternoon due to complications from a stroke.

He was surrounded by family at the time, according to a statement released by the family.

Danks, 81, served as mayor of Jackson from 1977 to 1989. He was mayor when the city transitioned from a mayor-commission form of government to a mayor-council form.

He also served as a municipal court judge in the city of Madison.

In 2004, he opened a downtown law firm with Michael Cory.

“He was definitely an icon in the community and helped a lot of people,” Cory said.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
‘Emotions running high’: Two men killed in Copiah County, MBI investigating
Two men dead in Copiah County murder-suicide
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach
Graduation party in Calhoun Co. ends with man found dead in pond
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture