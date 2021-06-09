Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks has died.

Danks, an attorney, died Wednesday afternoon due to complications from a stroke.

He was surrounded by family at the time, according to a statement released by the family.

Danks, 81, served as mayor of Jackson from 1977 to 1989. He was mayor when the city transitioned from a mayor-commission form of government to a mayor-council form.

He also served as a municipal court judge in the city of Madison.

In 2004, he opened a downtown law firm with Michael Cory.

“He was definitely an icon in the community and helped a lot of people,” Cory said.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.