Dale Danks, former Jackson mayor, dies of complications from stroke
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks has died.
Danks, an attorney, died Wednesday afternoon due to complications from a stroke.
He was surrounded by family at the time, according to a statement released by the family.
Danks, 81, served as mayor of Jackson from 1977 to 1989. He was mayor when the city transitioned from a mayor-commission form of government to a mayor-council form.
He also served as a municipal court judge in the city of Madison.
In 2004, he opened a downtown law firm with Michael Cory.
“He was definitely an icon in the community and helped a lot of people,” Cory said.
Funeral arrangements have not been set.
