Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Angie Thomas, Walter Isaacson among authors set to speak at Mississippi Book Festival

Angie Thomas
Angie Thomas(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Book Festival, an annual event dubbed the state’s literary lawn party, is back on for 2021, and numerous celebrated authors are slated to speak.

The event is slated for Saturday, August 21, in and around the State Capitol Building.

It was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we truly have something for every book lover in Mississippi and beyond,” said Executive Director Holly Lange. “There will be compelling conversations among authors and moderators spanning every interest area, along with book signing opportunities, booksellers, children’s activities and more.”

Authors slated to speak include biographer and former Time Magazine editor Walter Isaacson, National Book Award finalist Deesha Philyaw, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown, Pulitzer Prize winner Kai Byrd, New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas, and others.

“The prize-winning lineup of panelists for this year is just now taking shape, so stay tuned for more announcements to come,” Literary Director Ellen Rodgers Daniels said.

For more information, log onto www.msbookfestival.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office
7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (June 9, 2021)
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (June 9, 2021)
Car runs into Evergeen Street
VIDEO: Car crashes into house on Evergreen Avenue