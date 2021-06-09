Angie Thomas, Walter Isaacson among authors set to speak at Mississippi Book Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Book Festival, an annual event dubbed the state’s literary lawn party, is back on for 2021, and numerous celebrated authors are slated to speak.

The event is slated for Saturday, August 21, in and around the State Capitol Building.

It was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we truly have something for every book lover in Mississippi and beyond,” said Executive Director Holly Lange. “There will be compelling conversations among authors and moderators spanning every interest area, along with book signing opportunities, booksellers, children’s activities and more.”

Authors slated to speak include biographer and former Time Magazine editor Walter Isaacson, National Book Award finalist Deesha Philyaw, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown, Pulitzer Prize winner Kai Byrd, New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas, and others.

“The prize-winning lineup of panelists for this year is just now taking shape, so stay tuned for more announcements to come,” Literary Director Ellen Rodgers Daniels said.

For more information, log onto www.msbookfestival.com.

