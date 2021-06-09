7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office

HERNANDO CO., Florida. (WLBT) - Imagine swinging by your local post office only to spot a 7-foot alligator - inside the lobby!

Before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill regarding a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area.

Deputies say a patron came across the gator when he stopped by the post office to mail a package.

This post office location has automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby.

A trapper responded and safely removed the alligator from the lobby.

