Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office

7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office
7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO CO., Florida. (WLBT) - Imagine swinging by your local post office only to spot a 7-foot alligator - inside the lobby!

Before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill regarding a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area.

Deputies say a patron came across the gator when he stopped by the post office to mail a package.

This post office location has automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby.

A trapper responded and safely removed the alligator from the lobby.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS: Here are the latest results
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30

Latest News

After the COVID-19 lockdown, many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza...
Next flu season may be a doozy
FILE - In this June 1, 2019 file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a...
FBI: Perceived grievances drove Virginia Beach mass shooter
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old cousin in Vicksburg, police say
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Gov’t probe: Protest not broken up because of Trump photo op
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review