7-foot alligator spotted in lobby of post office
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERNANDO CO., Florida. (WLBT) - Imagine swinging by your local post office only to spot a 7-foot alligator - inside the lobby!
Before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill regarding a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area.
Deputies say a patron came across the gator when he stopped by the post office to mail a package.
This post office location has automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby.
A trapper responded and safely removed the alligator from the lobby.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.